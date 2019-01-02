NORFOLK, Va. — It's the big game food staple — pizza! If you are looking for a pie large enough to feed the whole party, Benny Domato's in Downtown Norfolk has you covered.

"Really big slices, that's really what we got here, is really big slices," said Pasquel Davis, general manager of the Norfolk location.

Davis said you can order the 28-inch pizza for any occasion. It feeds roughly 8 people.

“It’s always better to place your order ahead of time, you can call days, weeks in advance,” he said.

The Benny's pizza is a huge hit for Super Bowl parties, and the crew bakes up dozens of them on game day.

If you are interested, you might have some prep work to get done.

“Probably a good idea to walk out backwards through the door just in case we can’t open it for you, it’s a good idea to clean your trunk out and usually it will fit,” said Davis.

If you already have your game day food plan set but are looking to wow your sweetie for Valentine's Day, Benny's will be serving up heart-shaped pizzas.

