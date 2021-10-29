FRIDAY FLAVOR: Bergey's Breadbasket offers more than food in Chesapeake

Cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, pumpkin bread, ice cream, pies and more goodies. But they aren't the only reasons to make the drive to Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Bergey's Breadbasket in Chesapeake has a long, generational history. "My grandfather started Bergey's dairy farm in 1933 on this site with two cows," said Harold Bergey.

"Bergey's dairy farm existed for 80 couple of years until 2005, at which time Bergey's dairy farm closed for various reasons," he continued.

Bergey's was vacant for more than a year until the Bergey siblings came together to bring their family name back to life, but instead of a dairy farm, they are now Bergey's Breadbasket. Co-owner Harold Bergey said the first couple of years after reopening were tough, "We probably lived on borrowed income for the first couple of years," he started, "But thank God things are better now," he nodded as he looked over the farm.

There are many things to do at Bergey's Breadbasket, but don't forget about the food! "Cinnamon rolls, pumpkin bread, ice cream," Bergey smiled as he listed off the delicious menu. They also have made-to-order sandwiches and homemade pie! Bergey said this is apple pie season, but they can make most pies to help you out this holiday season. "Last year, we did 400 dessert pies for Thanksgiving," Bergey added.

The great thing about all of the food you can grab at Bergey's is it all supports local businesses. "The fresh and local opportunity, I think, is remarkable. Some people appreciate it. I wish that everyone fully appreciated it," he said. Local growth is essential to Bergey because he considers growing produce to be a hobby turned into a job, "I've always been a farmer, and at one time was a biology teacher, so, that [growing plants] would be the closest thing to a hobby that doesn't feel like work," he smiled.

Supporting local is also important because Bergey said he owes so much to the locals that keep Bergey's Breadbasket up and running. "We are indebted to the many loyal customers we have. That's ultimately what makes this thing work," Bergey smiled at visitors as he uttered the words.

Not everyone visits Bergey's for the food, some go for the atmosphere. There are about 60 aminals, including goats, piglets and ponies on the farm that you can pet and feed. Plus, there are year-round activities to participate in. For example, the corn maze ends after Halloween, but you can catch a hayride and enjoy a bonfire on the farm during the fall and winter months.

For more details on the farm events or to take a look at the menu, you can head to Bergey's Breadbasket's website or visit them at 2207 Mt Pleasant Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322.