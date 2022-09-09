FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit

This place is well worth your time. The experience alone will give you warm fuzzies, and the food is the gravy on top.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious.

This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones.

"I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here to get a fried chicken biscuit," Jones said.

So, he started small, selling out of The Box at the Oceanfront. And then bought this food truck and brought on business partner Bobby Spears.

Yes, two Bobby's and one food truck.

"They call me the window guy," Bobby Spears said.

His jovial personality is the first thing you experience at Da Biscuit.

He says working in this truck is something he's proud of.

"It's a dream come true, this is what we've strived for."

The food is delicious. Biscuits are made fresh and in-house every single day. Jones said when he envisioned this place, he just wanted good food that's always fresh and not frozen. They've achieved that.

You can keep it classic when ordering by just grabbing something like a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit.

However, you should consider living life on the fun side and experiencing their vast menu.

Some popular orders are The Randy or the Hot Chicken, and make sure to ask for some Bob Cat Sauce - they make it from scratch!

"Oh yeah, Bob makes it all," Jones said, pointing at Spears. "Both our names are Bob, so it's called Bob-Cat sauce," he chuckled.

If you aren't in the mood for a biscuit, their menu also has other options.

"We do bowls, biscuits and gravy. Smoothies are killer," Spears said.

Of course, you can also get a burrito or a coffee!

The community shows out for this spot, and the food is an apparent reason. However, meeting Jones and Spears is an experience in itself. These two are kind and caring, and they want to do right by the customers.

"It's sort of a dream come true, I guess," Jones said. "If I could pick one place to have the truck, this is where I had the idea, and I can't believe it's here where I had the idea underneath that bridge."

He nodded his head at the Rudee Inlet Bridge.

This place is well worth your time. The experience alone will give you warm fuzzies, and the food is the gravy on top.

Da Biscuit is usually parked at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. That address is 200 Winston Salem Ave, Virginia Beach.