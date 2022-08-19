FRIDAY FLAVOR: Four Eleven York

You don't have to stay the night to enjoy your stay at this Norfolk bed and breakfast.

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Eleven York in Norfolk is a bed and breakfast, but you should consider coming for dinner even if you're not staying the night.

"So we always kind of joke that it's five-star dining at your best friend's house," said owner Malia McGee.

The restaurant is small but comfortable and welcoming.

"We want people to feel very comfortable, we like to feature seasonal ingredients, and we focus on seafood, and try and make things approachable yet fun and unique so that you can always get a different experience every time you come," McGee said.

The dinner menu is a popular one. You can grab dinner at Four Eleven York Wednesday through Sunday. Their dishes are changing but always tasty.

"Our fish dishes are always rotating depending on what's seasonally available. Then we also do homemade pasta, so some of our more popular dishes, where we change the shape or the variety, and those are always go-to's for our customers," she continued.

As a morning person, what drew me in was the brunch menu. Brunch is only served on Sunday, and the menu is worth a Sunday trip.

"One of our newest editions is a zucchini cheddar waffle that we serve with chicken and artichokes, one of our mainstays is we've got a country ham benedict, we do a blackened shrimp benedict, really offering a variety, but also offering the traditional things people look for on a breakfast menu," McGee explained.

Craft cocktails are served with dinner or brunch, or both.

Some of their drinks go with the seasons. Others are staples for this Norfolk spot.

"We've got a great happy hour on the weeknights. We offer it every day that we are open. It's just a great spot to hang out with friends, girl's nights, all kinds," she said.

If the weather allows, sit outside! Their patio is private and feels like a mini oasis.

"I think our most unique feature is probably our patio area. And I think it's the atmosphere. It's just a little bit different. You feel like you are transported out of Norfolk for a little while," McGee said.

So, whether you're coming to Norfolk for a visit or coming for dinner or brunch or dinner, Four Eleven York is worth a try!

"You know, treat yourself, it's a little bit of an adventure from the beach, but there's so much to do here," McGee said.