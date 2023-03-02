FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gelati Celesti opens in Chesapeake

This ice cream spot is perfect for any season.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Gelati Celesti Ice Cream Shop is a familiar name in Hampton Roads.

"We opened our first location in Virginia Beach in 2019, and it went off crazy," Director of Retail Operations Suzy Rosser said.

After opening, owners quickly realized people wanted more.

"We've been hearing from everybody everywhere, Chesapeake, Chesapeake, Chesapeake," Roser said with a smile.

So, they opened another location on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake.

"We're a local family-run company. We make our ice cream in small batches, so each tub of ice cream has so much care that's put into it.," she said.

You can taste the love in this ice cream. There are so many flavors to choose from, too!

Flavors like Almond Amaretto, Birthday Cake, Butter Pecan, Banana, Chocolate Almond, Chocolate Decadence, Coffee & Cream and more.

There are also dairy-free options.

"My personal favorite, I love our coconut, I love Just Ask, we have cookie dough, we kind of has something for every person who would come in," Roser said.

For many, ice cream is a comfort food,

"You come in, and you just feel happiness," Roser added.

And at Gelati Celesti, they want you to feel as comfortable as possible.

"Our mission statement is to provide a moment of pure joy, and we do just that. Whether you're having a bad day or you're celebrating," Roser said.

Speaking of celebrating - Saturday, February 4th, is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and Gelati Celesti is celebrating!

They will be open at 9 a.m. serving the good stuff for breakfast.

If you wear your pajamas, you will also get a free donut from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts. Gelati Celesti is also debuting a new Cereal Milk ice cream flavor for the big day!

Even in the dead of winter, Gelati Celesti is worth a stop.

"It's a cold product, but I still think that you kind of still feel a sense of warmth when you come in," Roser said.