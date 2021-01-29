FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gourmet Burger Bistro in Portsmouth

A good burger isn’t the only thing you can find at Gourmet Burger Bistro. Their Sunday brunch is now making some noise in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Major Mahoney is the owner of Gourmet Burger Bistro in Portsmouth. He claims their burgers are above the rest.

“By far we are the best burgers in the 757 believe me when I tell you that,” said Mahoney.

When asked about how the passion for burgers started he said he knew he wanted to open a spot and he did his research on what people wanted.

“Once I studied to find out what the number one food people loved to consume, it was a no-brainer. So, all I had to do was go make the best burger, and I did.” Mahoney said.

Mahoney said the brunch menu has things like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, classic egg dishes, etc. However, the best seller is his sister’s French toast and chicken recipe, getting its own nickname among regulars.

“They call it that French toast, we call ours candy. They come for the candy,” Mahoney added.

If you’re not interested in the brunch or the burger, you still have options. Right now, a big customer favorite is the shrimp and rice bowl. Also, wings are a big seller. They have their own secret sauce for their wings that our 13 News Now team couldn’t stop eating.

Aside from the good food, you make good friends here. This spot brings the sense of friendship and family, making you feel welcome as soon as you walk in the door. The feeling of being a regular on your first visit.

Mahoney said that feeling is intentional, “When it comes to the bistro it’s all about family.”