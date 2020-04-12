FRIDAY FLAVOR: High Tide in Suffolk

This brand new spot is bringing seafood and hometown vibes to the downtown area.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Seafood restaurants in Suffolk aren’t common, but one brand new place is looking to expand your foodie horizons.

Walking through the doors of High Tide, you are greeted with a sports bar and a hometown feel. The feeling of home runs deep here. High Tide is owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo.

Katy and Karen Tew are part owners. Karen, Katy’s mom, says High Tide is Katy’s vision and she’s blessed to watch them turn that vision into a reality.

After a few years of working in Virginia Beach, Katy had the idea that her hometown in Suffolk needed a seafood place of its own. So, she opened High Tide.

“It’s really cool because when you look around here, it’s everyone I knew growing up,” Katy said.

She and her childhood friend Jamal created the menu together and the dream took off.

“I could eat seafood every day,” she said while chuckling.

The food at High Tide is all fresh and locally sourced.

13News Now took a taste of the Oysters Rockefeller with Jamal's secret recipe. These oysters are cooked to perfection, but they don’t dare give up that secret. Along with the cooked oysters, there were fresh raw oysters, steak, tacos -- you name a seafood or comfort food and High Tide probably has it.

The Tews opened this spot in August. They are working through a pandemic, but Katy says she’s just ready to watch this place grow and thrive.

"I’m just waiting for that one-year mark,” she said.

Good vibes, good food, and good company are found here, along with a love for their Suffolk neighbors.

“The city has been very supportive. I just can't say enough about that,” Karen said. High Tide hopes to bring more people from their hometown in the doors to get their seafood fix.