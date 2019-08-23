VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —

"I have been in food since I was 13 years old. I started way back in elementary school. It was an after-school program that got me into food and I've been wanting to do it all my life," said Dooley.

Four years ago, J&K Style Grill was created. You'll want to go there for their specialized burgers and stuffed chicken wings. Dooley attributes a lot of the restaurant's success to its customer service.

"We don't call anybody a customer, we want you to feel like you're a guest, like you're coming through our home. We're calling you cousin when you enter the door," said Dooley.

After a couple of years in business, J&K took their food on the road. The Dooleys invested in a food truck and haven't looked back since.

Madison Kimbro

"Our food truck usually runs four to five days a week. We go to different lunches, breweries and private parties. We're doing weddings now off of the truck," says Dooley.

While their food truck runs on specialty hours, their restaurant located in College Park Square in Virginia Beach is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

