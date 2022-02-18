FRIDAY FLAVOR: Karla's Beach House in Ocean View

Her infectious personality makes this place somewhere you feel welcomed, but the food is why you stay. Their menu is long and delicious.

NORFOLK, Va. — Karla's Beach House feels comfortable the moment you walk through the door.

Owner Karla Stephan's smiling face welcomes you almost instantly. Her kindness radiates through the building.

"I like business, I like to work," she laughed. "And food, I like food."

Her infectious personality makes this place somewhere you feel welcomed, but the food is why you stay. Their menu is long and delicious.

"My daughter created the menu, a lot of it -- we have a lot of breakfast bowls, burgers, we have awesome burgers, oh, we have a fish wraps too, made with Mahi. We have some nice breakfast combos: you can get pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelets are to die for as well, pretty much anything you pick. We have anything that anybody would want," she smiled.

She let 13News Now try the Picnic Burger, topped with onion rings, barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and the fixings. It was delicious.

If you try their shrimp and grits, get ready for a tasty kick of spice! The breakfast burrito is also a great option for an easy breakfast.

Stephan made it clear the kitchen is not her domain.

"My daughter's partners with me. I have my niece, she works in the kitchen as well, so I don't have to worry about the kitchen," she said. "I just worry about out front."

Her family is Stephan's reason for keeping this place up and running. But, for her, the word family is much bigger than blood. It's community.

"We're a big family here, you know? And that's how we treat our customers. And if I had recliners, they'd probably kick back and watch TV for a while," she laughed. "The community's what makes the place, though, you know? And it does," she said.

When asked if there is anything else people should know about the eatery, Stephan said, "Well, you have to come to find out. Come and ask me questions, because I'll talk."