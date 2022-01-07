FRIDAY FLAVOR: O's Donuts Reopens in Norfolk

Building a legacy at 22 years old, meet the JMU graduates who decided to take a leap and keep a beloved Norfolk donut shop alive.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you have lived in Hampton Roads for a few years, you're probably familiar with O's Donuts in Norfolk.

Ally Amory's family owned the business. But 2020 impacted businesses all over, including O's.

"During COVID, they just weren't sure what to do with O's. They knew they probably should sell it," Amory said.

So, Amory took a leap of faith, bought the business, and reopened O's Donuts in April of 2022.

Amory became the new owner, and Emily Walton, her best friend, stepped up and became co-owner. These two are now business owners at 22 years old.

"It's awesome to be able to take that over and continue the legacy of the same spot that everybody loves," she continued.

O's legacy is quite sweet. The flavors and the smells here stick with you in the best way.

"So all of our donuts are cake donuts, and they're made to order. So they come out fresh and hot every time," Walton said.

A fresh, hot cake donut is one thing, but the toppings take it to the next level. You have your choice of add-ons to create your own or pick a donut from the menu.

You can go simple, glaze, sugar, cinnamon - or you can level up with Oreos, cereal, sprinkles, and the list goes on.

"Since we've reopened, we've kept a lot of the same traditional menu items that people love with the same flavors, but we've added kind of our younger flare on things," Amory said.

And that flare isn't just with the donuts. Amory and Walton have revamped their coffee selection too!

"We now have a full espresso bar," Amory explained.

So, you can get your coffee made to order. Or, if you're in a rush, grab a bottled cold brew or juice from the fridge.

At just 22 years old and new graduates from James Madison University, Amory and Walton want to send a message,

"We are young, obviously. If you question or doubt yourself, go ahead and take the leap, and try something new, or start a business you've been wanting to try because it pays off in the end," Amory said with a smile.

For these owners, this pay-off is reopening a Norfolk staple, keeping a legacy alive and having the ambition to follow a dream no matter your age.