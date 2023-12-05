Pizza Box in Portsmouth returns with new owner, new pizza

This spot shut down during the pandemic, but one local saw an opportunity to bring good eats back to Port Norfolk.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A small, charming spot sits on Detroit Street in Portsmouth, ready to serve. Pizza Box was open for years, and then the pandemic led to the doors closing. Then Andora Wakeman bought the spot and returned Pizza Box to Port Norfolk.

"We are the best pizza around," smiled Wakeman. She told 13News Now that none of their ingredients are frozen, and the pizza is fresh. "The Brooklyn is our number one seller, and then the Bianca is number two," she added.

The Brooklyn is topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, and mushroom with a red sauce base. The Bianca is a white sauce base with ricotta cheese, mushrooms, and spinach.

When you are done with your pizza, don't forget the dessert! They have fantastic cheesecake with a glass of wine to top it off!

The food is amazing, but what's even more impressive is Wakeman's dedication to keeping this spot open.

"My full job is the military, this is a side job, but I love it. I also have two children that are under three years old, so it's a busy life, but I really like it a lot," she said.

She said her favorite part about running the Pizza Box is the customers. While 13News Now was there, those customers told us their favorite parts too.

"Andora is always so kind and so friendly when you walk in. She kind of migrates around the tables so that she meets everybody, so it's a good thing," said one customer.

"Andora has been a great new neighbor," said the next. "My favorite thing about the Pizza Box is Miss Andora. She was the bright spot when I first walked in."