FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tender Mac's

This Chesapeake spot serves different twists on two southern favorites: fried chicken and mac and cheese.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're looking for the ultimate comfort food, look no further than Tender Mac's in Chesapeake.

Owners Ambrielle and Larry Bender say that this idea started small.

"We were kind of just doing things out of our kitchen for friends and family. And we couldn't keep up with it in the kitchen," Ambrielle said, then pointed at her husband, Larry.

"So, he was like, well, I'm going to go out and find us a spot."

He certainly did, and it's located at 1108 Sparrow Road in Chesapeake and ready for your business.

"We started with just mac and cheese and chicken tenders. We figured those are childhood favorites, but they kind of have an adult taste to them," Ambrielle said.

However, the community was quick to want more.

"People were like, well, the chickens good. Can we get it in sandwich form? So then we added chicken sandwiches," she said.

But they weren't done there. They realized not everyone wanted mac and cheese or chicken tenders.

"It just kind of progressed, and we added loaded fries, we have fried zucchini, we have all different sauces."

The fries are a popular order.

"We currently have five different loaded fries, so a bunch of choices," Ambrielle explained.

"If you're in the mood for something cheesy, definitely get the mac. If you're not in the mood for something cheesy, but you want something really hearty and filling, one of the loaded fries."

Trust us when we say the fries are delicious!

Ambrielle and Larry are there daily with fresh ingredients, ensuring you have the best experience.

"All of the flavors are all from scratch, homemade," Ambrielle said.

If you're not in the mood for salty, try something sweet.

"We've got brownies. We have haystacks, which is peanut butter and butterscotch on a potato chip stick," she continued.

She bakes everything fresh each day.

Tender Mac's is small on the inside, but the heart behind this spot is huge.

"We have that love that gets put into every bite everyone takes. Every bite," Ambrielle said with a smile.

And every bite taken creates a bond that goes beyond food.

"The fact that we can grow quickly with nothing other than the love and the food is pretty incredible, and we're extremely grateful for every person that walks through this door; we feel like all of our customers are family."