FRIDAY FLAVOR: Treats with no tricks

The season of all things pumpkin and spooky is here! We've created a list of places in Hampton Roads where you can grab a treat to celebrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Spooky season is in full swing, and there are places across Hampton Roads you can visit to grab a treat to celebrate!

For some festive cocktails, you can go to any Hair of the Dog location and grab a spooky flight - they are pretty eye-catching.

Dirty Buffalo locations are also selling some nightmarish nectar. Cocktails with names like Poison Apple and Witches Brew will get you in the mood for the season!

Dirty Buffalo Virginia Beach bartender Lori Millard and Manager Carmen Garcia are the mad scientists behind the creations.

In the mood for no scare and fall vibes only? Rustic Spoon in Virginia Beach has you covered.

They are selling Pumpkin Spiced Latte Martinis, Apple Cider Mimosas and Apple Cider Mules. They also serve up fall food options like sweet potato pancakes or biscuits.

If you're looking for something sweet, head to Chesapeake and visit Amazing Glazed for a fresh apple cider donut.

Maybe you want something salty? Philly Pretzel Factory in Virginia Beach brings spooky cuteness with their pretzel creations!

If you're throwing a party, take it to the next level with an order from Brooke's Boards and Boxes.

Brooke makes elaborate, festive boards or boxes curated to the season and your taste. These are perfect for a party or a movie night with the family.

If you're looking to make a day of it, our local breweries have you covered.

Back Bay's Farmhouse Brewing is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 30th. You can grab a beer, and your little one can dress up and grab some treats! It is free and open to the public. Trick or treating will start at 11 a.m. and last until the candy is gone.

Vendors will be there until 5 pm, and food trucks will serve until 7:30 pm. Plus, with all of that going on, there will also be live music throughout the day!

Already have plans on the 30th? How about this weekend? This Saturday, October 22nd, New Realm in Virginia Beach hosts a "Spooky Swap."

There will be vendors, raffles, silent auctions and much more. This event is also free.