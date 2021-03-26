FRIDAY FLAVOR: Yorktown spot Donutz On A Stick Ice Cream & Grill takes doughnuts to a new level

Putting Hampton Roads on the map for its unique desserts, Donutz on a Stick serves sundaes, sandwiches, milkshakes, all with one common ingredient, doughnuts.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Donutz on a Stick in Yorktown, Virginia, started when husband and wife, David and Stephanie Williams, decided they needed a sweet treat in their lives. They opened their first location in Duck, North Carolina, in 2015, and business was booming.

Then, in 2019, the couple decided they needed to open a Yorktown location.

"My family lives all right here," said Stephanie. Hampton Roads was home for her for years, and she wanted her family to have this spot nearby.

The food is delicious. It transports you to summertime as soon as you have a bite.

"It was meant to be carnival food, meant to be something fun, a little bit different, just adds a more of a fun environment," said David.

Carnival food means fried food, which isn't good for you, but the deliciousness makes up for the calorie count. They serve doughnuts on a stick, of course, but they also do combos. "So, our ice cream doughnut combinations are a doughnut sundae, doughnut sandwich, and even the doughnut milkshake. The donut sundae is the most popular, though," said David.

The doughnut sundae is two warm doughnuts, ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry on top. The Williamses say beware when ordering this dessert, order the small unless you're ready for a challenge. The bigger size weighs in at more than two pounds.

If the sundae doesn't pique your interest, another fan favorite is the doughnut milkshake. Ice cream flavor of your choice, blended with warm doughnuts and toppings, then they put an entire doughnut on top. In all, this milkshake consists of 3 doughnuts. This dessert is a perfect representation of the couple.

"She liked ice cream, I like doughnuts, the kids like everything, so we kind of put it together, and it just evolved once we opened," said David.

Donutz on a Stick is a family-owned and operated business. Stephanie and David, or mom and dad, and then their four children helping run it all behind the scenes. David hopes to have them learn this business and instill a more remarkable work ethic for them in the future. "Whatever was instilled in them that works, whether it's what to do or what not to do, they've learned from us," he added.

A family that's working together to feed your cravings. Homemade soft serve, doughnuts, and all the creations that follow. Plus, if ice cream and doughnuts aren't what you want, they have regular food options as well, giving you all the reasons to give this place a try.

"Come on by, let us show you why family businesses make a difference," added David.