The big game is almost here! And if you're throwing a party and need some delicious recipes to serve, we've got you covered! Courtesy of your very own 13News Now team, these dishes are sure to be a big hit as you watch the Rams and the Patriots go head-to-head!

Crispy Cauliflower Bites with Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Janet Aguilar, Account Executive 

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of cauliflower
  • 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3 shakes of Lawry's Seasoning Salt (If you don't have this, you can use regular salt

For the Sriracha dipping sauce:

  • 1½ Tbsp Mayonnaise
  • 1½ Tbsp     Plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp        Sweet chili sauce
  • ¾ Tbsp       Sriracha
  • ½ tsp          Honey

To prepare:

  • Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Remove the core of the cauliflower and break off the cauliflower florets into bite-sized pieces.
  • Dip each floret in the egg, roll in the panko crumbs, and place on the cookie sheet for baking.
  • OPTIONAL STEP: Once all the cauliflower is ready for baking, sprinkle three shakes of Lawry's seasoned salt or table salt on cauliflower.
  • Then place baking sheet in oven and cook for approximately 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Add all the dipping sauce ingredients into a bowl and mix together.
  • Once the cauliflower is done. Remove from the oven and drizzle sriracha dipping sauce over crispy cauliflower bites or serve on the side.

Chicken Chili

Laura Geller, Investigative Reporter    

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb chicken breast
  • 2 (15 oz.) cans great northern beans
  • 1 (4 oz.) can diced mild green chilies
  • 1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 can white corn
  • Sliced portobello mushrooms
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 packet of McCormick’s White Chili Seasoning Mix

To prepare:

  • Cut chicken breast into bite-sized chunks
  • Drain all canned veggies
  • Throw everything into crock-pot
  • Cook on low for 7-8 hours
  • Feel free to add more broth if you like the chili less thick
  • Garnish with avocado slices, sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
  • Serve and enjoy!

NOTE: You could also do this on the stove if you’re in a hurry. Same directions, just put pot on stove on medium heat for 45 minutes to an hour.

Baked Brie

Kelsey Stanger, News Producer

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of biscuit dough
  • 1 wheel of Brie cheese
  • Honey

To prepare:

  • Roll biscuit dough out into a large sheet.
  • Place cheese on sheet of dough, and cover cheese with dough.
  • Place in oven, and bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
  • Remove from oven, and top with honey.
  • Serve with crackers or eat by itself.