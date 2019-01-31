The big game is almost here! And if you're throwing a party and need some delicious recipes to serve, we've got you covered! Courtesy of your very own 13News Now team, these dishes are sure to be a big hit as you watch the Rams and the Patriots go head-to-head!
Crispy Cauliflower Bites with Sriracha Dipping Sauce
Janet Aguilar, Account Executive
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower
- 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 shakes of Lawry's Seasoning Salt (If you don't have this, you can use regular salt
For the Sriracha dipping sauce:
- 1½ Tbsp Mayonnaise
- 1½ Tbsp Plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp Sweet chili sauce
- ¾ Tbsp Sriracha
- ½ tsp Honey
To prepare:
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Remove the core of the cauliflower and break off the cauliflower florets into bite-sized pieces.
- Dip each floret in the egg, roll in the panko crumbs, and place on the cookie sheet for baking.
- OPTIONAL STEP: Once all the cauliflower is ready for baking, sprinkle three shakes of Lawry's seasoned salt or table salt on cauliflower.
- Then place baking sheet in oven and cook for approximately 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
- Add all the dipping sauce ingredients into a bowl and mix together.
- Once the cauliflower is done. Remove from the oven and drizzle sriracha dipping sauce over crispy cauliflower bites or serve on the side.
Chicken Chili
Laura Geller, Investigative Reporter
Ingredients:
- 1 lb chicken breast
- 2 (15 oz.) cans great northern beans
- 1 (4 oz.) can diced mild green chilies
- 1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 1 can white corn
- Sliced portobello mushrooms
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 packet of McCormick’s White Chili Seasoning Mix
To prepare:
- Cut chicken breast into bite-sized chunks
- Drain all canned veggies
- Throw everything into crock-pot
- Cook on low for 7-8 hours
- Feel free to add more broth if you like the chili less thick
- Garnish with avocado slices, sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
- Serve and enjoy!
NOTE: You could also do this on the stove if you’re in a hurry. Same directions, just put pot on stove on medium heat for 45 minutes to an hour.
Baked Brie
Kelsey Stanger, News Producer
Ingredients:
- 1 can of biscuit dough
- 1 wheel of Brie cheese
- Honey
To prepare:
- Roll biscuit dough out into a large sheet.
- Place cheese on sheet of dough, and cover cheese with dough.
- Place in oven, and bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove from oven, and top with honey.
- Serve with crackers or eat by itself.