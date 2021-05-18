x
Cereal-flavored oatmeal, 'Space Jam' cereal hitting shelves this summer

Which new breakfast or snack option are you most excited for?
General Mills is releasing new options of cereal, oatmeal and granola in May and June.

INDIANAPOLIS — General Mills is launching nearly a dozen new breakfast and snack options this summer.

Limited-time products

Team Cheerios is bringing back its Frosted Berry flavor that first launched 21 years ago.

The trio of Frosted, Strawberry and Blueberry Cheerios is meant to get people in the "U-S-A" spirit ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Cheerios Frosted Berry will be available May 17 in a family-size box for $3.99 and a mid-size box with the price of two boxes for $5.

On May 31, "Looney Tunes" and LeBron James fans can try Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal, which is described as a berry-flavored cereal with bunny and basketball marshmallows. 

A family-size box will sell for $3.50, and a mid-size box will go for $2.50.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" will be released in theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

Permanent additions

Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters, available in mid-May, adds more marshmallow flavor to the popular cereal.

The cereal is made of corn and rice crispy clusters that are sweetened with marshmallow flavoring. 

A family-size box will sell for $4.99, and a mid-size box will go for $3.99.

YouTube personality and dancer Jojo Siwa is getting her very first cereal.

Jojo Siwa Strawberry Bop cereal consists of strawberry-flavored cereal puffs and JoJo-themed marshmallows, including yellow and white stars, pink bows and blue hearts.

The cereal will be available in June, and will sell for $4.99 for a family-size box and $3.99 for a mid-size box.

Popular General Mills cereals can now be had as oatmeal. 

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms and Trix Instant Oatmeals will be available exclusively at Walmart in June for $2.48 before expanding to other stores at later date.

The oatmeal flavors are designed to taste like their cereal counterparts: 

  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Cinnadust topping
  • Cocoa Puffs: Chocolatey-flavored crunchy topping
  • Lucky Charms: Lucky Charms marshmallows
  • Trix: Colorful crunchy topping

Nature Valley is releasing two new granola mixes in mid-June: Dark Chocolate Pretzel Peanut and Salted Caramel Cashew.

The snack bags will sell for $4.49.

