They're Here! Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The precious cargo you've been waiting for is finally here -- Girl Scout cookies shipments have officially arrived to the 757.

A statement from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast on Saturday highlighted that over 600,000 boxes of cookies were distributed to three troops across Hampton Roads.

The distribution centers were located at Harrison's Moving and Storage in Chesapeake, Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton and Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

Over 200 volunteers helped unload and sort the cookies, from favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas to the newest cookie addition, Adventurefuls.