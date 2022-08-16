Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2023 line-up

Raspberry filling inside a crispy cookie that is then dipped in chocolate. Need we say more?

Girl Scout Cookies are an essential part of American culture, which is why we have some major news if you're a fan.

A new addition is coming to the iconic lineup in 2023: the Raspberry Rally cookie!

It's similar to the Thin Mint, but don't worry, that cookie isn't going anywhere. It's raspberry filling inside a crispy cookie that is then dipped in chocolate. Need we say more?

But there is a caveat: if you want a box (or 12, we won't judge) of Raspberry Rallies, you'll have to purchase them online for direct shipment through your local troop.

This is so the Girl Scouts can work on developing e-commerce business sales, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

But don't worry, you'll still be able to get the iconic staples like Samoas and Do-si-dos, in-person.