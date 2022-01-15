Girl Scouts prepare for a COVID-friendly cookie selling season

Outdoor booths will also be available across Hampton Roads, and the online platform will offer direct shipment and local delivery options.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from February 20, 2021.

It's that sweet, sweet time of year again -- Girl Scout cookies are back!

With the pandemic continuing, Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast and other troops nationwide have partnered with DoorDash to create a safe, socially-distant way to bring you your favorite treats.

If you don't know a Girl Scout but want your fix of the classics like Thin Mints or Tagalongs, the partnership allows you to enter your zip code and order online.

Local Girl Scouts will learn important business skills, such as how to track orders and maintain inventory, according to a release.