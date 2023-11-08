Happy Cafe in Virginia Beach serves homemade classics prepared with love

This Virginia Beach spot serves up amazing brunch, lunch, and a dessert that had our team applauding its deliciousness.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tomeka Wallace started Happy Cafe in 2016 in her hometown of Blackstone, Virginia. She brought her happiness to Virginia Beach in 2019 and hasn't looked back.

"I wanted to go with something very simple and quaint. Everyone wants to be happy," said Wallace.

She creates all her recipes and currently mans most of the kitchen. She says it's not an easy job, but it pays off if you love what you do.

Happy Cafe serves breakfast and lunch right now, and it is delicious. Most people rave about the breakfast.

"In the morning, they want pancakes, waffles, french toast. They want the 'Blues Browns,' which is a hashbrown recipe that I got from my dad. I recently lost my dad last month," Wallace said.

When it comes to breakfast, it is incredible. It is simple but also enhanced. It's like you're classics but on a different level for your taste buds. Blues Browns are a must. Though breakfast gets a lot of attention, don't sleep on their lunch menu.

"A lot of people come here for our club sandwich," Wallace said.

The club sandwich is big and amazing. Again, it's not anything outrageous, but it's just done right, and it is so good. As a side, get the mac and cheese. Wallace wouldn't divulge her mac and cheese recipe, but we can confirm whatever she does, it is baked cheesy perfection.

"It's done with a lot of love," she smiled.

Don't forget the dessert! They serve up a warm cake donut with ice cream and your choice of toppings.

"We call it 'The Graduate' donut," Wallace said. "A young lady was graduating from high school. I said, 'We'll give you a treat,' and she said, 'Do you have cake and ice cream?'"

Wallace said they didn't serve cake, but then she had an idea: "We have the cake donut so let's just put the icing on it, make it warm and put ice cream on it and dress it up."

Thus the amazing dessert known as "The Graduate" was born and is a must-try.

If you aren't sure what to grab and you're overwhelmed by the options, Wallace said you can't go wrong with a breakfast sandwich and Blues Browns. But, I suggest the club and mac and cheese, personally.

Whatever you choose, I have no doubt that you will walk out of this place with a smile.

"Although life brings us a lot of things that will let us down or make us sad, we always want to be happy," Wallace said. She continued by saying that Happy Cafe's goal is to make everyone happy.