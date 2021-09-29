Deals, specials going on for National Coffee Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 10, 2017.
Caffeine lovers rejoice: National Coffee Day is here!
If you're looking to celebrate, there are several establishments both nationally and locally in Hampton Roads that are offering deals on your daily cup (or cups, no judgement here) of joe.
National chains:
Dunkin' Donuts
DD Perks members will have the ability to get a free medium hot or iced coffee today with the purchase of any other item. If you aren't currently a member, you can still take advantage of this deal if you sign up here.
Starbucks
The coffee giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and they are celebrating National Coffee Day by inviting customers to bring in their reusable cup, with a maximum capacity of 20 fluid ounces, for one free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee while supplies last. This offer is in-store only and can be hot or iced.
Duck Donuts
Registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive an in-app offer to redeem for a free medium cold brew or frappe. The window to get your drink will be open from September 29 through October 1. In order to qualify, you must register for the rewards program by 11:59 p.m. on September 28.
7/11
If you're in a hurry to get somewhere on this holiday, you can still grab a quick cup from your local 7/11 store. 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size, which includes their special brews like their Pumpkin Spice Latte, with the purchase of a baked good. If you prefer delivery services for your coffee needs, you can get a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase through the delivery option in the 7NOW app.
WaWa
The popular gas station chain will be offering customers free, any-size coffee all day long. Customers are able to come in multiple times to get any size of their caffeine fix. What a deal!
Local options:
Vessel Craft Coffee in Norfolk
Located in Selden Market, Vessel focuses on serving coffee that is ethically sourced and they donate 10% of their profits back into local community initiatives. You can shop local and support local by going to Vessel for this special holiday -- all beverages will be 20% off.
Java Surf Café & Espresso Bar in Virginia Beach
Located only a few blocks from the beach, Java Surf will be offering free eight ounce coffees for their customers in honor of National Coffee Day. Their brews are organic, fair trade and roasted weekly.
Other local coffee shops may also be running deals, so it's worth checking them out. Here are a few other favorite local spots so you can celebrate the day and maybe even try something new.
Note: This list is not exhaustive, so if a place comes to your mind that isn't below, take the leap and check it out!
- Three Ships Coffee in Virginia Beach
- Cure Coffeehouse in Norfolk, Smithfield and Portsmouth
- JoJack's Espresso Bar & Cafe in Portsmouth
- Canvas Coffee House in Newport News
- Equinox Coffee Co. in Norfolk
- Pale Horse Coffee in Chesapeake
- Coalescence Coffee Company in Norfolk
- Kobros Coffee in Norfolk
- Roast Rider Coffee + Cafe in Virginia Beach