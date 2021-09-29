Deals, specials going on for National Coffee Day

Here's a guide to all the different deals going on for National Coffee Day in Hampton Roads. Browse through to find a caffeination station and get your sip on.

Caffeine lovers rejoice: National Coffee Day is here!

If you're looking to celebrate, there are several establishments both nationally and locally in Hampton Roads that are offering deals on your daily cup (or cups, no judgement here) of joe.

National chains:

Dunkin' Donuts

DD Perks members will have the ability to get a free medium hot or iced coffee today with the purchase of any other item. If you aren't currently a member, you can still take advantage of this deal if you sign up here.

Cheers to you, Dunkin’ lovers. Dunkin’ is celebrating the loyalty love for DD Perks members. ❤ this Tweet for a reminder about a special National Coffee Day deal on 9/29. pic.twitter.com/yzcvlyfo29 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 22, 2021

Starbucks

The coffee giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and they are celebrating National Coffee Day by inviting customers to bring in their reusable cup, with a maximum capacity of 20 fluid ounces, for one free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee while supplies last. This offer is in-store only and can be hot or iced.

Duck Donuts

Registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive an in-app offer to redeem for a free medium cold brew or frappe. The window to get your drink will be open from September 29 through October 1. In order to qualify, you must register for the rewards program by 11:59 p.m. on September 28.

7/11

If you're in a hurry to get somewhere on this holiday, you can still grab a quick cup from your local 7/11 store. 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size, which includes their special brews like their Pumpkin Spice Latte, with the purchase of a baked good. If you prefer delivery services for your coffee needs, you can get a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase through the delivery option in the 7NOW app.

WaWa

The popular gas station chain will be offering customers free, any-size coffee all day long. Customers are able to come in multiple times to get any size of their caffeine fix. What a deal!

Woke up and chose double rewards ☀️ pic.twitter.com/STUnIn7E2Z — Wawa (@Wawa) August 1, 2021

Local options:

Vessel Craft Coffee in Norfolk

Located in Selden Market, Vessel focuses on serving coffee that is ethically sourced and they donate 10% of their profits back into local community initiatives. You can shop local and support local by going to Vessel for this special holiday -- all beverages will be 20% off.

Hey #downtownnorfolk, we are open 8am-5pm tomorrow! Come by for a coffee. Between the @SloverLibrary and the @HiltonNorfolk! pic.twitter.com/2fHd2YjyjA — Vessel Craft Coffee (@VesselCoffeeNFK) July 8, 2018

Java Surf Café & Espresso Bar in Virginia Beach

Located only a few blocks from the beach, Java Surf will be offering free eight ounce coffees for their customers in honor of National Coffee Day. Their brews are organic, fair trade and roasted weekly.

Great to see Three Ships Coffee, Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar and Prosperity Kitchen & Pantry mentioned on this Virginia is for Lovers blog about great coffee spots in VA! We love that the ViBe Creative District is Virginia Beach's mini coffee mecca. https://t.co/FUZgF2vcgF — ViBeCreativeDistrict (@ViBe_District) January 16, 2019

Other local coffee shops may also be running deals, so it's worth checking them out. Here are a few other favorite local spots so you can celebrate the day and maybe even try something new.