SUITLAND, Md. — A battle between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes has sparked on Twitter, but some have taken it a little too far.

It all started last week when Popeyes debuted a new chicken sandwich at its restaurants nationwide. Some decided to compare it to Chick-fil-A's signature fried chicken sandwich.

Things took off on social media when Chick-fil-A stirred the pot on Twitter by tweeting "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [heart emoji] for the original."

Popeyes responded a couple hours later by retweeting Chick-fil-A and wrote, "...y'all good?"

Shake Shack joined the party as well.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A is now serving fish sandwiches for Lent

And then there was Wendy's, who couldn't hold back the sass.

But after all of the national beef on social media, things have gone local. Some WUSA9 employees went to Popeyes to try this new chicken sandwich, but here's what they found instead.

Posted on the door to Popeyes was a sign reading, "Sorry we are sold out sandwich."

But that's not all.

A Maryland resident posted an unopened Popeyes chicken sandwich for sale on his Facebook page -- for $100. Anthony Washburn said that he'd deliver within a 25-mile radius of Suitland for an additional $38.52 charge.

"Price is NOT negotiable, No holds!" Washburn said on Facebook.

Anthony Washburn 100 Brand New, Unopened. This is THE chicken sandwich that has everyone on the Internet going crazy 🤯. Buy mine & Save yourself the 45 minute wait at Popeyes. I will deliver within a 25 mile...

So we'll leave it up to you to decide -- is a piece of chicken battered and fried between two golden buns worth this level of attention?

RELATED: Chick-fil-A and Popeyes' chicken sandwich feud sparks fast food Twitter battle

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.