Hunger Heroes competition hosted by Foodbank of Southeastern VA and Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is hosting the sixth annual Hunger Heroes competition.

The initiative aims to bring together people to collect food, fundraise, and volunteer their time to make a significant impact on hunger in our region.

13News Now reported on instances of food banks struggling to keep up with demand, and this event is a perfect way to give back.

"This year, we are expecting more neighbors to experience food insecurity because of the rising cost of groceries, gas, and housing. Also, pandemic-era programs like supplemental SNAP allotments are ending, further exacerbating the inflationary pressures hurting low-income families," Foodbank officials wrote in a news release.