NORFOLK, Va. — Participating IHOP restaurant locations throughout the Southeast will offer guests 50 reasons to visit IHOP this Thursday.
They will offer a limited-time 50 cent short stack pancakes and a free travel mug for the first 50 guests that make a purchase each location.
Guests can get a short stack of three Original Buttermilk pancakes, for 50 cents on Thursday, Sept. 26 all day, from open to close.
“We love our guests and there’s no better way to show it than by sharing this can’t-beat deal on our signature Original Buttermilk pancakes,” said Tom Moses, CFRA chief operating officer. “Now, more than ever, there’s never been a better time to stop by one of our restaurants to enjoy our mouth-watering, all-day breakfast foods and these limited-time offers.”
On top of the 50 cent short stacks, the first 50 guests to visit and make a purchase at each participating location will receive a gift travel mug good for free refills for 6 months for coffee, soda or tea when they make a purchase.
Nearly 50 IHOP franchises, including locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia are scheduled to participate in the one-day-only celebration.
Here's a full list of the participating locations by region:
Charlotte, N.C. (DMA)
- 9940 Pineville-Matthews Road, Pineville, NC 28134
- 9253 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC 28105
- 1661 E. Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28625
- 700 E Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC 28152
- 16815 Caldwell Creek Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
- 336 South Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
- 476 River Highway, Mooresville, NC 28117
- 16015-A Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, NC 28277
- 5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277
- 5815 Highland Shoppes Dr. Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28269
- 702 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone, NC 28607
- 504 Cox Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
- 2415 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
- 800 Cloverleaf Plaza, Kannapolis, NC 28083
- 275 Bendix Dr., Salisbury, NC 28144
- 134 W Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- 8146 S Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Charlottesville, Va. (DMA)
- 1740 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Columbia, S.C. (DMA)
- 1031 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Greensboro, N.C. (DMA)
- 1101 Lanada Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
- 900 Longpine Road, Burlington, NC 27215
- 1295 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
- 110 E Parris Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
- 1106 E Dixie Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203
Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (DMA)
- 3191 N. Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621
- 8135 Warren H. Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29301
Harrisonburg, Va. (DMA)
- 109 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA, 22801
Nashville, Tenn. (DMA)
- 4098 Nolensville Pike, Nashvbille, TN 37211
- 2219 Gallatin Pike North, Madison, TN 37115
- 779 Team Blvd., Smyrna, TN, 37167
- 6800 Charlotte Pike, Ste 117, Nashville, TN 37209
- 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Ste 190, Franklin, TN 37064
- 2214 Elliston Place, Suite 102, Nashville, TN 37203
- 825 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066
- 1602 Haynes St., Clarksville, TN 37043
- 5016 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, TN 37076
- 5420 Target Drive, Antioch, TN 37013
Norfolk, Va. (DMA)
- 1412 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
- 1540 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23454
- 747 East Rochambeau Drive, Williamburg, VA 23188
- 817 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (DMA)
- 3001 Hillsborough St, Suite 116, Raleigh, NC 27607
- 3009 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27604
- 1821 N Pointe Drive, Durham, NC 27705
Roanoke, Va. (DMA)
- 65 Peppers Ferry Road NW, Christianburg, VA 24073
Tri-Cities, Tenn. (DMA)
- 3179 Linden Dr., Bristol, VA 24202
- 1201 E Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660
- 3214 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604
Washington D.C. (DMA)
- 170 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602
RELATED: IHOP teases another name change and people aren't down with it