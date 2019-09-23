NORFOLK, Va. — Participating IHOP restaurant locations throughout the Southeast will offer guests 50 reasons to visit IHOP this Thursday.

They will offer a limited-time 50 cent short stack pancakes and a free travel mug for the first 50 guests that make a purchase each location.

Guests can get a short stack of three Original Buttermilk pancakes, for 50 cents on Thursday, Sept. 26 all day, from open to close.

“We love our guests and there’s no better way to show it than by sharing this can’t-beat deal on our signature Original Buttermilk pancakes,” said Tom Moses, CFRA chief operating officer. “Now, more than ever, there’s never been a better time to stop by one of our restaurants to enjoy our mouth-watering, all-day breakfast foods and these limited-time offers.”

On top of the 50 cent short stacks, the first 50 guests to visit and make a purchase at each participating location will receive a gift travel mug good for free refills for 6 months for coffee, soda or tea when they make a purchase.

Nearly 50 IHOP franchises, including locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia are scheduled to participate in the one-day-only celebration.

Here's a full list of the participating locations by region:

Charlotte, N.C. (DMA)

9940 Pineville-Matthews Road, Pineville, NC 28134

9253 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC 28105

1661 E. Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28625

700 E Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC 28152

16815 Caldwell Creek Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

336 South Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

476 River Highway, Mooresville, NC 28117

16015-A Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, NC 28277

5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277

5815 Highland Shoppes Dr. Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28269

702 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone, NC 28607

504 Cox Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

2415 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602

800 Cloverleaf Plaza, Kannapolis, NC 28083

275 Bendix Dr., Salisbury, NC 28144

134 W Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

8146 S Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273

Charlottesville, Va. (DMA)

1740 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Columbia, S.C. (DMA)

1031 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Greensboro, N.C. (DMA)

1101 Lanada Road, Greensboro, NC 27407

900 Longpine Road, Burlington, NC 27215

1295 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

110 E Parris Avenue, High Point, NC 27262

1106 E Dixie Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (DMA)

3191 N. Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621

8135 Warren H. Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Harrisonburg, Va. (DMA)

109 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA, 22801

Nashville, Tenn. (DMA)

4098 Nolensville Pike, Nashvbille, TN 37211

2219 Gallatin Pike North, Madison, TN 37115

779 Team Blvd., Smyrna, TN, 37167

6800 Charlotte Pike, Ste 117, Nashville, TN 37209

1203 Murfreesboro Road, Ste 190, Franklin, TN 37064

2214 Elliston Place, Suite 102, Nashville, TN 37203

825 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

1602 Haynes St., Clarksville, TN 37043

5016 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, TN 37076

5420 Target Drive, Antioch, TN 37013

Norfolk, Va. (DMA)

1412 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

1540 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23454

747 East Rochambeau Drive, Williamburg, VA 23188

817 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (DMA)

3001 Hillsborough St, Suite 116, Raleigh, NC 27607

3009 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27604

1821 N Pointe Drive, Durham, NC 27705

Roanoke, Va. (DMA)

65 Peppers Ferry Road NW, Christianburg, VA 24073

Tri-Cities, Tenn. (DMA)

3179 Linden Dr., Bristol, VA 24202

1201 E Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660

3214 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604

Washington D.C. (DMA)

170 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602

