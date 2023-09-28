Klassic Doughnuts Food Truck is changing the game when it comes to the tasty breakfast treat

It might be the size, it might be the glaze, or it might be that they are warm and fresh. Whatever the reason, Klassic Doughnuts are too good to put down.

NORFOLK, Va. — You've probably seen, or tasted, treats from this local donut shop -- but many may not know that Klassic Doughnuts is a family ordeal.

Klassic Doughnuts Food Truck started as a side hustle for owner Karisa Hochstetler and her family, but she quickly realized it was more than that.

"We were looking for a little bit of side income for our family, and it just kind of evolved," Hochstetler said.

Klassic Doughnuts is now their full-time business.

The food truck sells homemade yeast doughnuts. They are hanging on sticks, dripping with glaze, and waiting to be consumed.

"We do a glazed and a cinnamon sugar every time we're out," said Hochstetler.

For the fall, people can also buy seasonal flavors like apple pie, maple, and pumpkin spice. The doughnuts are made fresh daily.

"My husband fries them, so the outside is just a little crispy, and the inside is soft," she added. As previously stated, it's a family business.

Hochstetler, her husband and their four children man the truck. They are also the reason behind the name. Each letter holds the letter of a family member's first name, revealing the word "Klassic."

The doughnuts are incredible, and the community thinks so, too; a line is constantly lingering from the window.

"I don't feel like we're something special and need to be put up on a pedestal. We are just a typical family," Hochstetler said.

This family makes delicious donut goodness and spreads joy with every circle pastry.

"God has blessed us above and beyond," said Hochstetler.