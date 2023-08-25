Mousse pastries, honey cake and more: This Virginia Beach bakery serves up European-style sweets

This Virginia Beach cafe has a European vibe and tasty sweets, including little mousse pastries with candied oranges that are dipped in chocolate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is a part of 13News Now's "Friday Flavor" series.

Iryna and Maksim Kremenchugskiy opened Krem Bakery and Cafe after Iryna found her love of baking.

She took multiple classes in European-style baking and cooking, then started selling pastries out of her house. After about 20 months of work, the bakery was open in Virginia Beach.

"We wanted to go for a European cafe vibe, and I think we kind of accomplished that," Maksim said.

Soft jazz music, comfy chairs, and good vibes add to your experience.

You can sit and enjoy your coffee, but a lot of people come for the desserts. Many customers come for the Orange's. These are little mousse pastries with candied oranges, dipped in chocolate and completed with a little stem on top to look like a real orange. Then, you crack it open and experience the deliciousness. These aren't too sweet, but rather more airy and fresh tasting. They also serve a lemon version of this and others.

Another fan favorite is the honey cake. "The honey cake is leaning back into our Ukrainian background, our Ukranian roots," Maksim said.

In 1996, Maksim moved with his family to the United States at eight years old. Iyrna moved to the states ten years ago for school. They then met, fell in love, married, and settled in Virginia Beach.

Being from Ukraine, the war has taken a toll on them and their family members still living in the war-torn country. With tears in Iryna's eyes, Maksim said, "It just hits really close to the heart. She's got relatives over there; I've got my grandparents still in Kyiv."

They said when Russia invaded Ukraine, their Virginia Beach neighbors really stepped up to support them. "We didn't expect people to come to us and help us. Every day, we received flowers and cards."

It didn't take long for the Kremenchugskiy's to act and help their home country. They started selling macaroons out of their home.

They didn't stop there; they started sending over boots, clothes, vests, anything and everything they could think of. And even now, they are still helping.

"What we're doing now is we just ordered shirts. Every shirt we sell, all the proceeds are going back to support Ukraine," Maksim said. You can buy those shirts inside their store.

If you don't want to buy a shirt, you can still support them locally by stopping by and trying a sweet treat or a little lunch. You should definitely give the entrees a try, along with the amazing desserts.

"I like when they return empty plates," Iyrna smiled, and Maksim nodded.

You can find Krem Bakery and Cafe at 2923 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452.