Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts offering free treats Friday for National Doughnut Day

It's something to go nuts about. Find out where you can get a free doughnut for National Doughnut Day on June 4.

NORFOLK, Va. — Did someone say free doughnuts?

That's right. National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 4, and several shops - including restaurants like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' - are giving away free treats on that day.

The national holiday is celebrated on the first Friday of June around the U.S.

There are many places that you can find freebies, whether you are a specialty-type of doughnut lover, or you enjoy sticking to the classic glazed.

Here are some Hampton Roads restaurants that are participating in National Doughnut Day:

Additionally, Krispy Kreme said people who have received their COVID-19 shots are still eligible to get one free Original Glazed doughnut. The COVID-19 vaccination effort started on March 22. Guests will need to show their vaccine card to qualify for it.

The Krispy Kreme vaccine offer is happening aside from National Doughnut Day.