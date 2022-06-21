Krispy Kreme Glazed... Milkshake? Doughnut chain starts offering ice cream

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Krispy Kreme is ringing in the summer with doughnut-flavored ice cream.
Starting Tuesday, the chain pastry shop is offering frozen treats to complement their doughnut menu.
"If you thought our Original Glazed ® doughnuts were incredible, wait until you try our ALL-NEW tasty ice cream treats inspired by your favorite doughnut flavors," their website says.
The ice cream flavors come in cups, cones, or as milkshakes. Here's their menu so far:
- Original Glazed ® Cone
- Chocolate Iced Cone
- Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Cone
- Original Glazed ® Shake
- Birthday Batter Shake
- Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Shake
- Chocolate Iced Shake
- Lemon Filled ® Shake
- Coffee & Kreme ™ Shake
- Cookies & Kreme ™ Shake
But, you can only try these creamy treats at certain stores. There are six Hampton Roads stores where you can order the new ice cream.
Portsmouth
- 4028 Victory Boulevard
Virginia Beach
- 5832 Northampton Boulevard
- 4901 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Chesapeake
- 1444 N Battlefield Boulevard
Hampton
- 3400 West Mercury Boulevard
Newport News
- 12648 Jefferson Avenue