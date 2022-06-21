Krispy Kreme Glazed... Milkshake? Doughnut chain starts offering ice cream

You can only try these creamy treats at certain stores. There are six Hampton Roads stores where you can order ice cream cones or milkshakes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Krispy Kreme is ringing in the summer with doughnut-flavored ice cream.

Starting Tuesday, the chain pastry shop is offering frozen treats to complement their doughnut menu.

"If you thought our Original Glazed ® doughnuts were incredible, wait until you try our ALL-NEW tasty ice cream treats inspired by your favorite doughnut flavors," their website says.

The ice cream flavors come in cups, cones, or as milkshakes. Here's their menu so far:

Original Glazed ® Cone

Chocolate Iced Cone

Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Cone

Original Glazed ® Shake

Birthday Batter Shake

Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Shake

Chocolate Iced Shake

Lemon Filled ® Shake

Coffee & Kreme ™ Shake

Cookies & Kreme ™ Shake

But, you can only try these creamy treats at certain stores. There are six Hampton Roads stores where you can order the new ice cream.

Portsmouth

4028 Victory Boulevard

Virginia Beach

5832 Northampton Boulevard

4901 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Chesapeake

1444 N Battlefield Boulevard

Hampton

3400 West Mercury Boulevard

Newport News