x
Food

Krispy Kreme Glazed... Milkshake? Doughnut chain starts offering ice cream

You can only try these creamy treats at certain stores. There are six Hampton Roads stores where you can order ice cream cones or milkshakes.
Credit: Olga Gorchichko - stock.adobe.com
Donut in a waffle cone in a child's hand on blue background

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Krispy Kreme is ringing in the summer with doughnut-flavored ice cream.

Starting Tuesday, the chain pastry shop is offering frozen treats to complement their doughnut menu.

"If you thought our Original Glazed ® doughnuts were incredible, wait until you try our ALL-NEW tasty ice cream treats inspired by your favorite doughnut flavors," their website says. 

The ice cream flavors come in cups, cones, or as milkshakes. Here's their menu so far:

  • Original Glazed ® Cone
  • Chocolate Iced Cone
  • Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Cone
  • Original Glazed ® Shake
  • Birthday Batter Shake
  • Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Shake
  • Chocolate Iced Shake
  • Lemon Filled ® Shake
  • Coffee & Kreme ™ Shake
  • Cookies & Kreme ™ Shake

But, you can only try these creamy treats at certain stores. There are six Hampton Roads stores where you can order the new ice cream.

Portsmouth

  • 4028 Victory Boulevard

Virginia Beach

  • 5832 Northampton Boulevard
  • 4901 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Chesapeake

  • 1444 N Battlefield Boulevard

Hampton

  • 3400 West Mercury Boulevard

Newport News

  • 12648 Jefferson Avenue

