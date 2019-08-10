WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's October, and Halloween is creeping around the corner. North Carolina based company Krispy Kreme is celebrating "spooky season" with new Monster Batch doughnuts.

Participating shops will have the three seasonal donuts through October.

"Slimon" has lemon slime filling and is dipped in green icing with a green dollop on top, "Mumford" is a glazed doughnut wrapped like a mummy in purple icing, and "Hypno-Henry" is dipped in yellow icing with orange sanding sugar and an icing swirl that just might leave you hypnotized.

That's not all, though. If you go to a participating shop on Halloween in a costume, Krispy Kreme says you can get a free doughnut of your choice.

This isn't the first time the doughnut chain has gotten in on the holiday fun. Krispy Kreme has multiple other seasonal originals under their belt -- including 'candy conversation hearts' doughnuts released in time for Valentine's Day.

Click here to find a shop near you.

MORE ON WCNC: