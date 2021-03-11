Limited edition 'Oreo wine' goes on sale Thursday

The red wine will feature notes of creamy chocolate, oak, blackberry and dark cherries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's like milk and cookies, only better.

Barefoot Wine is teaming up with Oreo to create an Oreo THINS inspired Red Blend. The company says the wine will 'send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight!"

The red wine will feature notes of creamy chocolate, oak, blackberry and dark cherries.

Barefoot Wine says the limited-edition creation will be available only through the Barefoot site starting Thursday.

Each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend delivery comes with two bottles of 750mL wine and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.

Check out the tweet below:

"Together with our new BFFs, we crafted Barefoot x @OREO THINS Red Blend — a limited edition wine that'll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight. Get yours 12.9.21! Click here to sign up for email reminders"