GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know about Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, but you may not know that so many people use the Carolina tradition in baking and cocktails.
The southern soda is celebrating the return of its Holiday Punch by partnering with 18 well-known Carolinian chefs, bakers, and mixologists to release a recipe suite of sips and sweets. Each chef/baker created a dessert featuring Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their craft cocktails.
Kelly Thomas of Easy Peasy Bakery in Greensboro came up with an upside-down cake.
"We just thought about the cherry flavor in Cheerwine and decided to play off that. So this is a combination of pineapple and cherry in an upside-down cake format," said Thomas, "This has been so good that we intend on leaving it on the menu for a while to see how it goes!"
“Cheerwine has been part of family traditions across the South for generations,” says Joy Harper, the great-great-granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to share these brand new recipes people can incorporate into their uniquely southern holiday celebrations for years to come. And we’re grateful to the talented Carolinian chefs and mixologists who created delicious sips and sweets using Cheerwine and Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”
Here is a list of the winners, including two Triad establishments.
Charleston
· Cynthia Wong (Life Raft Treats): Cheerwine Monkey Bread
· Jessica Olin (Butcher & Bee): Cheerwine Fruitcake
· Laura Costa (Lenoir): Christmas Gift!
· James Bolt (The Gin Joint): Cheer of the Century
Charlotte
· Anthony Denning (Another!? Food Truck): Cheerwine Blondie With Cheerwine Butter Cream
· Chris Coleman (The Goodyear House and Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails): Chocolate Cheerwine Buche de Noel
· Jossie Lukacik (Sweet Spot Studio): Chocolate Cherry Bundt Cake
· Sam Allen (Wentworth & Fenn): Chocolate Chip Cheerwine Banana Bread
Columbia
· Jolene Bailey (Buttercream Dreams): Chocolate Cheerwine Whoopie Pies
· Josh Wilson (Bourbon): Cheerwine’s Dutch Fork Pumpkin Tart
· Kat Hunter (Bourbon): Cheers to Winter
· Mesha Wilson (Mesha's Sinful Cakes): Mesha’s Gourmet Cherry Cheerwine Pie
The Triad
· Eric Snow (GIA): Upside Down Cheerwine Cake (cocktail)
· Sara McCarthy (Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts): Cheerwine Holiday Punch Upside Down Cake
The Triangle
· Spring Council (Mama Dip’s Kitchen): Cheerwine Bourbon Balls
· Steven Bull (The BullTender): Cheerwine Manhattan
Wilmington
· Annalee Johnston (The Southerly Biscuit Company): Simple Cherry Cheerwine Pie
· Lynn Damron (Spoonfed Kitchen): Chocolate Cherry Cheerwine Trifle