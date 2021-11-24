GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know about Cheerwine , the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, but you may not know that so many people use the Carolina tradition in baking and cocktails. The southern soda is celebrating the return of its Holiday Punch by partnering with 18 well-known Carolinian chefs, bakers, and mixologists to release a recipe suite of sips and sweets. Each chef/baker created a dessert featuring Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup ), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their craft cocktails.

"We just thought about the cherry flavor in Cheerwine and decided to play off that. So this is a combination of pineapple and cherry in an upside-down cake format," said Thomas, "This has been so good that we intend on leaving it on the menu for a while to see how it goes!"



“Cheerwine has been part of family traditions across the South for generations,” says Joy Harper, the great-great-granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to share these brand new recipes people can incorporate into their uniquely southern holiday celebrations for years to come. And we’re grateful to the talented Carolinian chefs and mixologists who created delicious sips and sweets using Cheerwine and Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”