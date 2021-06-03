Local Church in Isle of Wight Co. hosts drive-thru food giveaway Saturday

Pulaski Baptist Church in Carrsville, VA gave away food to a local community still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on March 6.

CARRSVILLE, Va. — A local church in Isle of Wight County gave back to the community on Saturday, helping those still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulaski Baptist Church hosted a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 6431 Carrsville Highway.

There were at least 100 bags of food given to the community members who came to the event. Each bag included food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

According to church leaders, Pastor Emeritus, Dr. Robert E. Rodgers and the new Pastor, Reverend Julian Joyner all suggested for the church to help the community, being that there were enough available resources to do it.

The church was able to do this by using its driveways located on each side of the building. Individuals were able to pick up their food by entering the line from one side of the church and driving around it to exit from the other side.