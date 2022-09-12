Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Waterside District in October

The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and cheese from 15 vendors, carnival games, a craft beer garden, axe throwing and food-related contests.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mark your calendars -- you don't want to miss the Mac & Cheese Festival that's coming to Norfolk on October 8.

This is the third year the train of carbohydrate-filled cheesy goodness is rolling into town.

The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and cheese from more than 15 vendors, carnival games, a craft beer garden, axe throwing, live music, a cheese fry bar and several food-related contests.

And the chefs are cooking with their names on the line. The festival is going to give awards for Best Tasting Mac & Cheese, Most Unique Mac & Cheese, and other superlatives.

"No matter how you like it — peppery, with ketchup, crispy with breadcrumbs or creamy like butter, you'll find the mac and cheese of your dreams right here!" the eventbrite listing says.

Tickets to get in from 2-8 p.m. are $10. There's a VIP ticket package for $50 that could get you in earlier, and has a few more bells and whistles. Children who are 10 or younger get into the festival for free.

You trade food vouchers for bowls, and you can get a sheet of five food vouchers for $15. Guests can also buy some snacks using regular cash and credit.

You could get a little of that money back if you win:

The Mac & Cheese Eating Contest. Ten people can compete -- and between them, the person who can eat the most mac and cheese in two minutes wins.

The Cheese Fries Eating Contest. Contestants get a giant bucket of cheese fries, and the person who reaches the bottom first wins.

The Can of Whiz Hold. Whoever can hold a giant can of cheez whiz in front of them without falling wins.