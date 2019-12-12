BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pillsbury has just released Lucky Charms cookie dough.

Yes, you heard that right.

One package includes 12 big cookies stuffed with five of the famous Lucky Charms marshmallow shapes.

The limited edition cookie dough has a retail price of about two for $5. It's available at select stores now, but will be rolling out nationally in January.

