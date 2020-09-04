Margs-To-Go: Restaurants can serve cocktails with takeout

Gov. Ralph Northam announced restaurants and distilleries can sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders starting Thursday.

RICHMOND, Va. — When Virginia residents order takeout, they can tack on a mezcal margarita or springtime sangria.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced restaurants and distilleries can sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders starting Thursday. Northam says the addition of mixed beverages to restaurant orders could help alleviate potential financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The change applies to establishments that have an agreement with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.