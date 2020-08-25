McDonald's releasing spicy McNuggets, new McFlurry flavor this fall

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will both be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide beginning Sept. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is bringing the heat this fall!

The fast food chain announced Spicy Chicken McNuggets, along with a Mighty Hot Sauce, will be available at participating locations for a limited time beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.

According to McDonald's, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. The Mighty Hot Sauce will be made of a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.

This will be the first time McDonald's has introduced a new flavor of Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983.

McDonald's will also introduce the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry Sept. 16.