Meet the first female brewmaster at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch’s brewmaster is breaking barriers during Women’s History Month.

Natalie Johnson is the first female to hold the title at the St. Louis brewery.

“Being here in this position now is something I’m proud of and grateful of opportunity,” Johnson said.

Anheuser-Busch is known for brewing up the best beer and finding top notch talent.

Johnson has been eyeing the position for years. She first found a love for brewing beer as an intern at the south city brewery while still attending Cardinal Ritter College Prep. A chemistry degree from Fisk University and a few good brews later, she ended up right here back at home.

I asked if she knew the secret Budweiser recipe...

“Absolutely, but you can’t tell anyone, that's something we take pride in!” Johnson said.

She’s the woman charged with making sure your last beer taste just like the next.

“Beer is all natural ingredients,” she said. “We have to understand those intricate details.”

The job comes with a few perks, like getting the first invite to every family barbecue.

“My mothers favorite drink, the King of Beers Budweiser,” Natalie said.

She also knows all the best pairings with food.

“If it's a salad, maybe fish, I'll do a Mich Ultra,” she said.

Being Brewmaster is hard work but Natalie gets to enjoy a cold one while on the clock too.

“We taste beer. Something we take very seriously,” she said.

It takes 30 days to turn raw ingredients into Bud Light or Budweiser. The best part of her job is sharing the same passion as her coworkers. The next best part, is you.

“The most rewarding thing is to see people enjoy what we do,” she said.