Burgers, sides, desserts: Memorial Day edition

Chef Felicia Daniel is taking us back to the basics with these quick, simple cookout staples!
The Basics- Burgers
Please remember, seasonings and toppings are used to enhance the taste of your burgers, but should not overpower a good burger!
Use 80/20 ground chuck, preferably fresh ground. A higher fat content will produce a juicier burger.
- Keep burger patties cold until you are ready to cook. After shaping your burgers, put them in the fridge to stay cold.
- Don’t over mix. Whether your burgers are beef, turkey, chicken or whatever; DO NOT over mix. Over mixing will produce a tough and fibrous product.
- Wet your hands! When forming your burgers, wet your hands with water or even spray them with cooking spray to keep the burgers from sticking to your hands.
- Be sure your cooking surface is hot. Whether you’re cooking on the grill or in pan(cast iron is best!), be sure its hot and ready to go to get a good sear on your burgers.
- Set up a Toppings Bar. What you choose to top your burger with is all about personal preference. Set up a spread with assorted cheeses, veggies, condiments and don’t forget the bacon!
Strawberry Cobbler
16- 32oz strawberries, either fresh or frozen, cleaned
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 box vanilla cake mix
- 1 1/2 sticks butter, cold
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- In a 9X13 baking dish, pour strawberries evenly to cover the bottom of the pan. Slice or chop strawberries if smaller berries are desired.
- Sprinkle vanilla extract over strawberries, then sprinkle sugar evenly over strawberries.
- Pour cake mix over strawberries from end-to-end of the pan. Sprinkle cinnamon overtop cake mix.
- Cut butter into slices/pats. Place them evenly on top of cake mix. Place in 350° oven for 35 to 45 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and allow to sit for 10 minutes to cool slightly. Serve!