Long-time locals favorite Belvedere Diner returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Belvedere was a local favorite for 50 years. Now, the diner is back and operating in an unsuspecting place.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Marriott's Moxy Hotel opened at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at the end of June. This hotel is a modern, fun, and quirky one. You check in at the bar. The rooms are chic and fun. The cool part about this hotel is the lobby, with all the drinks and games like cornhole, giant jenga, etc., is open to the public.

There is a modern twist on just about everything... except for the restaurant inside. Instead, Belvedere South Coffee Shop & Diner goes back in time.

"It's nice, bringing back an old staple to Virginia Beach," kitchen manager Timothy Scheetz smiled.

This spot is modeled after the original Belvedere that stood for 50 years in Virginia Beach before closing in 2019.

"The booths are reminiscent of the old ones. The menu has the same look and feel," said Scheetz.

The logo even looks the same. Hotel managers said this addition to the Moxy Hotel is a nod to locals and giving them a new Belvedere to call home.

"Our menu is simple diner food. It's a comfort thing. Everybody knows what it is," Scheetz said.

The food, though simple, is delicious. The Eye-Opener breakfast sandwich is incredible. This sandwich is a fried egg with ham or bacon, tomatoes, and parmesan served on an onion roll, and it won't disappoint. They also serve classic menu items for breakfast and lunch. Try their club or shrimp and grits if you're in the mood for something hearty. They also serve classic curly fries and onion rings.

The food is delicious, but the people make this spot very special. You might see Monica Clark & Meghan Albert working while you're there. These two women, better known as Meg and Mo, bring the diner feel with a side of smiles.

"We want to have really good energy when people come in so they remember how the old Belvedere was," Clark said, and Albert smiled and nodded.

Belvedere South Coffee Shop & Diner hopes to bring the diner back to life in the community. "We wanted to keep it where you still had that same old feel," Scheetz said.

However, they are doing it inside of an unsuspecting location. "I love the feeling of going from, like, your 50's diner to your new modern feeling hotel."

Come for breakfast or lunch at Belvedere South, grab happy hour drinks at the Moxy Hotel, or even stay a little while and try both. The Moxy lobby is open to the public.