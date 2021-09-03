National Cheese Pizza Day 2021 deals and offers

Make Sunday, Sept. 5 take out night this year and celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with some of these sweet deals we compiled.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Stick to the basics this holiday weekend and make sure to save pizza night for Sunday, Sept. 5 in celebration of National Cheese Pizza Day.

Why spend more on Friday when you don't have to! Order from your local pizza shop this weekend and take advantage of some of these sweet deals we've compiled below.

National Cheese Pizza Day 2021 Deals

Dominos: Dominos is awarding customers who order online with surprise frees NOT fees. The promotion will be running through Nov. 21 and every one in fourteen Domino's customer randomly selected will receive a free menu item.

Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut is currently offering customers a large three-topping pizza or "Tastemaker" for just $10, offered through delivery or pickup only.

Papa John's: Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni XL Pizza is back and even bigger this year. Named after Shaquille O'Neal himself with an added incentive. Every Shaq-A-Roni sold, Papa John's will donate $1 to The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community. Their "pizza with a purpose" is just $13.

Marco's Pizza: Marco's Pizza is offering customers $3 off their large specialty pizzas with their promo code SPECIAL3 for a limited time only. If you need something a tad smaller, their unlimited medium one topping pizzas are just $6.99 each at select locations.

House of Pizza: House of Pizza in Lancaster is offering a variety of specials through Oct. 31 that can be found on their website under "specials and coupons." Some of these deals include one large 16 inch pizza for just $10.99 before tax and a "family pack," with one large 16 inch cheese pizza, two large subs and two liter sodas for $29.99 before tax.