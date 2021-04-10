Deals for National Taco Day

Happy National Taco Day!
October 4 is the designated day for this dinnertime favorite. Here are some places where you can save a little cash and get your taco fix.
- 🌮 Taco Bell: Free taco if you spend $1 through the app.
🌮 7-Eleven: If you’re looking for convenience on National Taco Day, stop by 7-Eleven for a big deal on its popular mini-tacos. The chain’s mini tacos have a spicy beef filling — made with shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and spices — stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas.
7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1. That makes them just 10¢ each!
If you’re too busy to stop, purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app and get a second order FREE. Enjoy 16 mini tacos for the price of eight.
🌮 Long John Silver's: Even though taco lovers don’t usually think of Long John Silver’s as their go-to for their favorite food, they can still catch a good deal at the seafood fast-food restaurant on National Taco Day.
On Oct. 4, get a FREE taco with the purchase of any combo meal. Choose from wild-caught Alaska Pollock; wild-caught North Pacific salmon; grilled shrimp; or, for one day only, Norway Lobster Bites.
The required coupon will be available on Long John Silver’s social media or by subscribing to the LJS e-mail club.
RELATED: Stay in the know with WQAD online