NORFOLK, Va. — BurgerIM, a fast-growing burger chain, announced it opened its first location in Norfolk on Monday.

The new joint is at the Norfolk Premium Outlets in the Food Pavilion. There the business is serving up BurgerIM’s full menu of customizable burgers served on fresh buns with house-made sauces prepared in-house daily, bone-in chicken wings and crispy chicken strips available in three delicious flavors, delicious milkshakes, signature circle-cut fries and so much more.

“We’re excited to officially open our doors in Norfolk and are committed to becoming a valued member of the community,” said Joseph McCullough, Norfolk’s BurgerIM franchisee. “At BurgerIM we’re all about giving guests what they crave, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from our new neighbors so far. We’re looking forward to serving up our customizable re-IMagined gourmet burgers to our new guests for many years to come!”

The BurgerIM said its concept is driven by the belief that quality, innovation, variety, consistency, and customer care are critical to the gourmet fast-casual experience. Offering more than ten different patties including Dry-Aged Beef, Salmon, Crispy Chicken, and Falafel, along with a large variety of toppings and house-made sauces, BurgerIM’s endless customizability caters to every taste preference and lifestyle.

The burger joint is best known for its 3 oz. “Classic BurgerIM,” the chain recently added quarter-pound and third-pound “Big BurgerIM” options for larger appetites; and a Keto burger has been introduced to the menu as well.

The hours of operation for the newest addition to the Outlets are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

