Norfolk Greek Festival 2020 postponed until September

Chair members postponed Norfolk Greek Fest 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. The new dates for the event will be from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20.

NORFOLK, Va. — Lamb shank, spanakopita, baklava -- those are just some of the dishes offered at the Norfolk Greek Festival, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 34th annual event will take place later this year.

“We made the decision as a committee back a couple of weeks ago and we passed it on to our church or parish committee and they're the ones that went ahead and officially made the decision to reschedule the Greek Festival from May to September,” Co-chair of Greek Fest 2020, Evan Almyrantis said.

As of now, it looks like the festival will run the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.

Many in the area flock to the festival for its authentic Greek cuisine, Almyrantis shares one dish that will definitely be on the menu.

“We made one of our dishes, the pastitsio, which is the Greek version of lasagna. We made about 300 pans of it that we were going to sell at this years festival. We did freeze it, like we always do,” Almyrantis said.

For more on the Norfolk Greek Festival's new schedule, you can visit their website.