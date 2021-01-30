Norfolk Public Schools: 2 million free meals given since start of pandemic

The division says it has given out two million free meals since schools shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We're told the Department of School Nutrition has served 32,000 "Grab and Go" meals every day . Employees prepare and pack-up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack, for any kid who needs one.

Meals are distributed each weekday from 3 to 5 p.m. at 34 different school cafeterias across the city. Meals can be picked up at any open school. Parents who are picking up meals for students should be prepared to provide the student’s lunch ID information, as well as the school in which they are enrolled.