Norfolk Public Schools: 2 million free meals given since start of pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools announced it hit a major milestone on Friday.
The division says it has given out two million free meals since schools shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
We're told the Department of School Nutrition has served 32,000 "Grab and Go" meals every day. Employees prepare and pack-up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack, for any kid who needs one.
Meals are distributed each weekday from 3 to 5 p.m. at 34 different school cafeterias across the city. Meals can be picked up at any open school. Parents who are picking up meals for students should be prepared to provide the student’s lunch ID information, as well as the school in which they are enrolled.
Schools distributing meals are:
- Azalea Gardens Middle (7721 Azalea Garden Road, 23518)
- Bay View Elementary (1434 Bay View Blvd, 23503)
- Booker T. Washington High (1111 Park Avenue, 23504)
- Camp Allen Elementary (501 C Street, 23505)
- Chesterfield Academy (2915 Westminister, 23505)
- Coleman Place Elementary (2445 Palmyra Street, 23513)
- Crossroads School (8021 Old Ocean View Road, 23518)
- Fairlawn Elementary (1132 Wade Street, 23502)
- Granby High (7101 Granby Street, 23505)
- Ingleside Elementary (976 Ingleside Road, 23502)
- Jacox Elementary (1300 Marshall Ave, 23504)
- James Monroe Elementary (520 W. 29th Street, 23508)
- Lake Taylor School (1380 Kempsville Road, 23502)
- Larchmont Elementary (1145 Bolling Ave, 23508)
- Larrymore Elementary (7600 Halprin Drive, 23518)
- Lindenwood Elementary (2700 Ludlow Street, 23504)
- Little Creek Primary (7901 Nancy Dr, 23518)
- Maury High (322 Shirley Ave, 23517)
- Northside Middle (8720 Granby Street, 23503)
- Norview High (6501 Chesapeake Boulevard, 23513)
- Ocean View Elementary (350 W Government Ave, 23503)
- Oceanair Elementary (600 Dudley Avenue, 23503)
- P.B. Young Sr. Elementary (543 E. Olney Road, 23510)
- Richard Bowling Elementary (2700 E.Princess Anne Road)
- Sewells Point Elementary (7928 Hampton Blvd, 23505)
- Sherwood Forest Elementary (3035 Sherwood Forest, 23513)
- Southside STEM Academy at Campostella (1106 Campostella Road, 23523)
- Helena Elementary (903 S. Main Street, 23523)
- Suburban Park Elementary (310 Thole Street, 23505)
- Tanners Creek (1335 Londale Dr, 23513)
- Tarrallton Elementary (2080 Tarrollton Drive, 23518)
- Tidewater Park (1045 E Brambleton, 23504)
- W.H. Taylor Elementary (1122 W. Princess Anne Road, 23507)
- Willard Elementary (1511 Willow Wood Drive, 23509)