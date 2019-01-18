HOUSTON — If you’re the kind of person who picks apart Oreo cookies to maximize the creme per cookie, The Most Stuf edition may be for you.

Oreo advertises it as having “the most creme ever.”

But good luck finding it.

As Elite Daily points out, most of the people who have posted online about it say they found the limited edition cookie at Rite Aid.

For us in Houston, our only option may be Ebay. That’s right, people are buying up The Most Stuf cookies and listing them online for about $20 a bag. Nothing like a 400% markup!

