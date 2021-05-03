x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Mellow Mushroom to open location near Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2022

This location won't be the first in Hampton Roads, but it will be the first on the Southside. There are Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Newport News and Williamsburg.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 2021.

Pizza-lovers rejoice: Virginia Beach is slated to get a Mellow Mushroom in 2022.

Kim Speece, a spokeswoman familiar with the deal, said the restaurant would be part of the renovated Sheraton hotel, just feet away from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

This location will feature "the music of Virginia Beach."

"In keeping with Mellow Mushroom’s culture, the restaurant will have a design theme unique to its location," Speece said. "The artwork curated for this site ties back to Bossa Nova-inspired patterning and musical elements."

The restaurant is known for its pizza, specialty drinks and allergen-friendly menu.

This location won't be the first in Hampton Roads, but it will be the first on the Southside. There are Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Newport News and Williamsburg.

The franchise started in Atlanta in 1974, and there are now Mellow Mushroom restaurants in 21 states.

Related Articles

In Other News

MAKING A MARK: Military Member Offers Juices for Health, Wellness