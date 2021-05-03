Mellow Mushroom to open location near Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2022

This location won't be the first in Hampton Roads, but it will be the first on the Southside. There are Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Newport News and Williamsburg.

Pizza-lovers rejoice: Virginia Beach is slated to get a Mellow Mushroom in 2022.

Kim Speece, a spokeswoman familiar with the deal, said the restaurant would be part of the renovated Sheraton hotel, just feet away from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

This location will feature "the music of Virginia Beach."

"In keeping with Mellow Mushroom’s culture, the restaurant will have a design theme unique to its location," Speece said. "The artwork curated for this site ties back to Bossa Nova-inspired patterning and musical elements."

The restaurant is known for its pizza, specialty drinks and allergen-friendly menu.

