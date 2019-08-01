CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pizza Hut will start delivering beer in parts of North Carolina this month.

The pizza chain is expanding its beer delivery service and plans to have 1,000 restaurants with the option across parts of the country by summer.

The announcement is aptly timed ahead of Super Bowl LIII, one of the busiest days of the year for Pizza Hut. According to a recent survey, 86 percent of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at their upcoming Super Bowl party this year.

In December 2017, Pizza Hut launched its beer delivery pilot program in Arizona and expanded to parts of California five months later. Now, in 2019, with strong franchise partner participation, the company is in seven different states with additional markets forthcoming.

A variety of beers, including Bud Light, Corona Extra and Blue Moon will be available.

In addition to North Carolina, delivery expansion this month is also coming to restaurants across Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, as well as additional locations in California and Arizona. No word yet on when the service can be expected in Virginia.

Pizza Hut employees will check ID when the order is delivered.