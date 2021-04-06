Popular donut shop in Suffolk closing its doors

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 4, 2021.
A well-known sweet stop in Suffolk has made the decision to close, according to a social media announcement on Oct. 19.
O'doodleDoo's Donuts has been open for the last 10 and a half years on Bridge Road in Suffolk. They are known for their handmade, detail-decorated donuts that are made fresh daily.
"We will permanently close O'doodleDoo's on November 20, 2021," the post said. "After 10 1/2 years of waking at 2 a.m., I’ve decided it’s time to slow down and live a little. Thank you for the tremendous support! Come visit us at our other shop; Cone Slingers Ice Cream!"