The Mayflower Marathon is back -- and this year, the need for donations is critical

The CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank said it's important to participate this year. Donations are at the lowest levels she's ever seen.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's that special time of year when communities start pulling together to take care of families that need an extra boost.

The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive collects food to fill pantry shelves during the holiday season and money for pantry organizers to buy healthy, fresh produce as the need arises.

Karen Joyner, the CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, said it's especially important to participate this year. Donations to the Foodbank are at the lowest levels she's ever seen.

"Thousands of families continue to experience food and nutrition insecurity across the greater Peninsula, even as they begin to get back on their feet post-pandemic. However, they are facing another challenge with soaring food and fuel costs. They are making difficult choices between spending money on food or on other basic needs. When the need increases, we must purchase and collect more food to help families experiencing food and nutrition insecurity."

The food drive is hosted by radio personalities from 106.9 The Fox and FM99. If you donate $20, you can get a Mayflower Marathon t-shirt with this year's logo.

It will run around the clock from 5:30 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 18 through Nov. 20).

Rick Rumble (from FM99) and Mike Arlo (from 106.9) will broadcast live updates from the food drive throughout that weekend.