A sweet and savory chicken salad with a nutty almond twist! Serve this dish sandwiched in between two pieces of bread or by itself, either way it will be delicious.

Serves 8

Ingredients:

4 cup cooked chicken, cut into a 1/4 inch dice

1/2 cup sliced almonds

2 tsp tarragon, minced

3 green onions, white and greens chopped 1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup celery, finely diced

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions:

To toast almonds: Heat a 9-10-inch skillet to medium low heat. Add the sliced almonds and toast, stirring frequently, until fragrant and a light golden brown. Watch them carefully so they don't burn! Remove from pan a cool in bowl.

In a large bowl, combine chopped chicken, green onions, tarragon, cranberries, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, salt & pepper. Stir to combine.

Just before serving, add toasted almonds and gently fold to combine.

